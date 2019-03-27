$750 million lottery draw set for Wednesday

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The next Powerball Lottery drawing will be held tomorrow, and many local businesses have seen a big uptick in lottery sales due to the $750 dollar prize.
The Powerball is currently sitting at the 4th largest ever in U.S. history for a Jackpot prize and if no one claims the prize that number could jump any higher. The odds of winning are 1 in nearly 300 million.
Jeff Anderson, an employee at the Shell gas station in Carbondale, Ill. says they’ve seen lottery tickets jump up significantly since last week. He spoke about what he thinks of if he won the lottery.
“I think retirement, I think of all the good I could do in the community, I think of my kids having a better life and everything all together," said Anderson. "It could change generations of lives if spent correctly.”
The drawing is set for March 27.
