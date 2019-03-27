Marshall County High School student honored for providing life-saving care during school shooting

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Marshall County High School student was honored after his actions during the Marshall County High School Shooting in January of 2018.
During the 2019 Friends of Scouting, Drew Coleman was honored with the Scouts of America’s Honor Medal.
During the shooting, Coleman was evacuating the school and came across a student who has been injured.
Coleman relied on his scout training and applied pressure to the student’s gunshot wound during the shooting and stayed with them until an ambulance arrived. Coleman was honored for “Unusual Heroism in Saving or Attempting to Save Life at Considerable Risk to Self.”
The Scouts of America’s Honor Medal is a national award and requires a rigorous vetting process to receive.
