Marion officials working to secure funding for new water tower

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Marion City Council members and Mayor Anthony Rinella voted earlier this week to try and borrow around $3.5 million from the EPA to fund major projects in town. Namely, construction of a new water tower, but also refurbishing the existing one by I-57.
Mayor Rinella said right now, engineers are still working out the plans for the new water tower. However, they do know they want to build it in the vicinity of Broeking Road and Route 13.
The new water tower will cost around $2.9 million and renovations to the existing water tower will be around $600,000, according to Rinella. Between the two, there will be enough water in the towers to supply the city for three days.
Rinella said the grant they will apply for with the EPA could come with loan forgiveness of up to 75%, but he also said he would be happy with as much as 25% in combination with TIF funding.
Depending on the type of loan and the amount, Rinella said people’s water bills could go up.
Rinella said a big reason they want to go forward with this project is to ensure that businesses don’t have to shut down if the water supply from Rend Lake gets cut off ever again like it did in May when a valve broke.
“What we may not have to do if Rend Lake knows it’s gonna be a relatively short period of time we may not have to shut down business,” Rinella said, “and if we don’t shut down business we don’t cost people wages. Wages that they’ll never ever recover.”
He said they’re hoping to have the plan put together and applications for loans put in by the beginning of summer.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.