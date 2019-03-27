Man found with 6 pounds of marijuana, $14K in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man is facing drug trafficking charges.

Tyler Bray, 23, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

On Wednesday morning, March 27, drug division detectives searched a home on Mohawk Drive in connection to a drug investigation.

Detectives found 6 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and $14,500 believed to be from drug sales.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office detectives, Paducah Police (K-9) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration- Paducah Post of Duty.

Bray has a prior conviction of trafficking marijuana from an unrelated 2018 case in McCracken County.

He was booked into the county jail.

