Man arrested after deputies investigate possible robbery and find pellet pistol

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Golconda man has been arrested and is awaiting further charges following an incident on March 16.
Massac County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 8100 block of Unity School Rd for a report of possible robbery involving pistols being displayed.
According to deputies, the Massac County States Attorney’s Office issued charges of aggravated assault and theft on Jacob Dunstan. Further arrests are possible.
Deputies said on March 16 they spoke with individuals who had been at the residence during the incident. Officials learned that two individuals entered a residence and got into an altercation with the two people already in the home.
A physical altercation ensued in the yard of the residence, according to deputies. It was reported that a pistol was displayed and fired.
Deputies said the victims also reported that as the pistol was fired, it was determined the pistol was actually a pellet pistol. It was also reported that items were taken during during the altercation.
Deputies were able to identify 20 year old Dunstan as one of the individuals involved in the incident. Dunstan was located in Metropolis by police.
He was arrested by the Metropolis Police Department on unrelated charges. Deputies continued to investigate the incident over the next several days.
Deputies said they fount a pellet pistol believed to be used during the incident.
