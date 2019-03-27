Lane restrictions on Brookport Bridge beginning April 1

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Occasional daytime lane restrictions are planned beginning April 1 on the US 45 Brookport Bridge at Paducah, Ky.
It is due to bridge structure inspections.
The minimal distruptions will take place until April 5 while climbers inspect the truss spans from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The inspection team will then return to the bridge the week of Monday, April 8.
Daytime lane restrictions to allow the use of a =Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle to fully inspect the structure.
Around 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, Kentucky and Brookport, Illinois.
