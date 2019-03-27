KY law to soon require everyone convicted of DUI to install ignition interlock

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill into law that will require any person convicted of drunk driving in the state to install an ignition interlock in his or her car -- or face longer license suspension.
The law, which started as Senate Bill 85, mainly affects the penalty for first time DUI offenders.
Kentucky already had a law in place requiring ignition interlocks for repeat DUI offenders and those with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater at the time of their crime.
Now, first time offenders will have the option to install the device in their car. If they choose not to, they will face a longer license suspension.
Lawmakers garnered support for SB 85 from the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. It passed the Senate in late February and unanimously passed the House on the last day of the regular session.
According to a press release from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, similar ignition interlock laws “can reduce drunk driving deaths by 16 percent.”
Kentucky becomes the 33rd state with such a law. Bevin signed it into law on Tuesday. It will go into effect July 1, 2020.
