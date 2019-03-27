K-9s assist in Ballard Co. traffic stop that leads to arrest

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A arrest was made after a traffic stop revealed illegal drug activity.
According to Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Giles saw a vehicle traveling on Highway 60 without a license plate on Tuesday, March 26.
Sheriff Giles pulled the White Nissan Titan over. The sheriff identified the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
A rifle was seen in the passenger seat.
Sheriff Giles requested that Deputy Campbell deployed his K-9. K-9 Abby indicated that narcotics were in the vehicle.
Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.
K-9 Kony was deployed to search the inside of the vehicle and indicated that narcotics were in the vehicle.
10.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 32.8 grams of suspected marijuana, electronic scales, small baggies, one Glock 26 handgun and one AR style .223 cal. rifle.
$1,520 cash was found on the driver believed to be from profits of illicit drug activity.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
