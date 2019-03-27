House fire spreads to neighboring home in Grand Tower, IL, considered suspicious

GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) - Crews were called to a fire in Grand Tower, Illinois early Wednesday morning on March 27 around 3 a.m.
According to Tower Rock Fire Protection District Chief Dennis Wright, the fire started at a house near Main and Walnut Streets.
The flames then spread to a separate garage and neighboring home. No injuries have been reported.
Wright said no one was living in any of the structures at the time of the fire.
The fire is considered suspicious.
The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
Tower Rock and Ware-Wolf Lake Departments also responded.
Crews are wrapping up their operations as of 6:30 a.m.
