Heartland Special Olympics athlete says she doesn’t know what she would do without the program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Education Secretary Betsy Devos is proposing the government cut funding to programs like the Special Olympics.
If the proposed cuts do go through, many athletes could miss out on more than just sports.
“It means the world to me and I don’t know what I would do without it,” said Lisa Berryhill, who has been a Special Olympics athlete for nearly 20 years.
“It’s everything to her, I mean she works at VIP but besides that she doesn’t just about every sport that there is and if she didn’t do special Olympics she’d be sitting at home watching TV," said Lisa’s mom, Peggy Berryhill.
She said, for her daughter, being in the Special Olympics is more than just exercise.
“It’s also her chance to interact with other people her age,” said Peggy Berryhill. "She’s got a lot of good friends in the Cape area that she wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for Special Olympics.”
Peggy Berryhill said if the funding is cut, she knows they would find a way to keep all the programs going.
“We as parents and coaches would do whatever it took,” said Peggy Berryhill. "To me they are just like my kids because I would do whatever I could for them to get them to where they need to go.”
We reached out to the Special Olympics of Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky and they all say the same thing, they are going to capitol hill to raise awareness of the work the Special Olympics does around the world.
