First Alert: Sunshine melts a frosty morning

(KFVS) - Frost will give way to sunshine.
Lisa Michaels has good news! Expect lots of sunny skies today with quickly warming temps as head into the afternoon.
High temps will be in the low to mid 60s.
Clouds move in late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered light rain will push in through the morning hours.
Moderate showers look to hold off until the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Rain/storms will continue to be in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Sunday is going to be the dry day of the weekend, but cool.
