Federal officials meet and discuss Len Small Levee; 1 family impacted in multiple ways

MILLER CITY, IL (KFVS) - The one-mile-long breach in the Len Small Levee impacted multiple families in Alexander County.
Sherry Pecord and her family was hit in multiple ways.
Pecord and her husband own Horseshoe Bar and Grill in Olive Branch, Ill. On Tuesday, they opened the business after days of being closed due to high waters.
Near Miller City Road sits Pecord’s home, so surrounded by water that it resembles an island. Every day, Pecord and her husband travel an additional 20 minutes around a levee and back roads to get to their boat, which is the sole transportation to their home.
Pecord said it’s day 15.
“It gets old after a while...trying to stay positive and think of all things I am blessed with,” she said.
This has been a daily stress for her and her family. She said she’s grateful that her home is dry and she plans to stay.
“Who’s going to buy a house down here, we can’t sell it," she said. “So are we just supposed to walk away from a home that my husband built and farmland that he’s farmed for three generations now? You can’t do that.”
The problem is high waters and the one-mile-long break in the Len Small Levee.
“Like I said, there’s millions of dollars in farm-ground down here. It’s got to be fixed, they can’t just let us go under,” Pecord said.
This situation over the years has cost her family thousands of dollars.
While her restaurant is back open on Wednesday, the farmland remains under water.
“With all the future water that they are predicting to come down, I don’t think we will get a crop at all this year. and that’s scary, very scary," she said.
“The stress of it all is very heavy and everyday gets a little heavy. My hope is that the levee is prepared and everything can get back to normal,” Pecord said with much hope.
According to Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District, the levee doesn’t meet requirements justifying federal funding.
“IDNR, Alexander County and Len Small Levee District have designed a local repair option," Crops spokesperson Scott Ross said. "The Corps issued a 404 permit on August 17, 2018.”
In the meantime, the Alexander County Highway Department is applying for grants and asking state and local officials for financial help for that local repair option.
Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny said the Army Corps estimates the repairs to be about $14 million.
Last September, House members passed legislation that would provide the money needed to rebuild the Len Small Levee in Alexander County. U.S. Representative Mike Bost introduced the provision that’s included in the Water Resources Development Act.
Bost’s Amendment allows local sponsors to pay the difference between the cost of repairing the levee and its protection benefits from the US Army Corps of Engineers. The bill Rep. Bost signed into law late in 2018 must be implemented by the Army Corps of Engineers.
In a statement, Rep. Bost said, “I’ll continue to work closely with the Corps and local sponsors so we can get this levee fixed and prevent future floods.”
Moving forward, the Army Corps District Commander is meeting with Congressman Bost in his D.C. office on Wednesday to discuss Len Smalls Levee.
