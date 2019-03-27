Dexter PD receives donation for K-9 program

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department received a $1,500 donation from COUNTRY Financial.
COUNTRY Financial Representative Rhonda Carter presented the donation to Dexter Police Chief Trevor Pulley to assist with the purchase of a new department K-9 Officer. The department was selected as a 2019 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes Donation.
“Our local police officers go above and beyond, serving others selflessly and providing an invaluable service to keep our community safe,” said Carter. “COUNTRY Financial is proud to support our police officers and first responders, active duty military and veterans through Operation Helping Heroes donations in the communities we serve.”
The police department began raising funds to reactivate the K-9 program. The program is used narcotic detection, building searches, crowd control, and handler protection.
“I appreciate the generous donation by COUNTRY Financial to our K-9 program,” said Chief Pulley. “The K-9 program is very important for our officers and the residents of the City of Dexter.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.