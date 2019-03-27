Calvert City, KY man arrested on DUI

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A man was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 27.
According to the Murray Police Department, Officer Baldwin stopped a vehicle at the intersection of N. 12th Street and Arcadia Circle.
The driver, 40-year-old Jason Mathus, of Calvert City, was found to be found the influence of a controlled substance and placed under arrest for DUI.
3.8 grams of methamphetamine was found in Matus’s vehicle.
He was charged with trafficking in a controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to the traffic charges.
