Cairo man found guilty after being caught with gun during traffic stop

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man has been found guilty by a jury after a two day jury trial.
Ronald Andrew Hill, 37, of Cairo, Illinois was found guilty on Wednesday, March 27 on two counts of armed violence and one count of armed habitual criminal, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
He was arrested in August 2018 by Anna Police after a traffic stop. Police found a handgun, cannabis and a controlled substance.
Sentencing was set for May 31 at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
Hill is facing 15-30 years behind bars.
The case was investigated by Anna Police, Jonesboro Police and the Illinois State Police Forensic Sciences Command.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.