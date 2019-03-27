“Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” police K-9 gets new protective vest

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A K-9 officer in Paducah, Kentucky just got a little safer.
Officers said their newest K-9 Don has a new vest. Officers said the vest was paid for through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.
The new K-9 officer got the bullet and stab protective vest last week according to officers. The vest was made specially for him, and is sponsored by Mozart Lodge No. 436 F & A Masons of PA.
Officers said the vest is embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
The program that helped Don get a new vest is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate according to officers.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.
Police said each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty. They weigh an average weight of four to five lbs.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.