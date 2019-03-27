“Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” police K-9 gets new protective vest

Officers said the vest is embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” (Source: Paducah KY Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | March 27, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:47 AM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A K-9 officer in Paducah, Kentucky just got a little safer.

Officers said their newest K-9 Don has a new vest. Officers said the vest was paid for through a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc.

The new K-9 officer got the bullet and stab protective vest last week according to officers. The vest was made specially for him, and is sponsored by Mozart Lodge No. 436 F & A Masons of PA.

The program that helped Don get a new vest is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate according to officers.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950.

Police said each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty. They weigh an average weight of four to five lbs.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

