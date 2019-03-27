Armed & dangerous Ste. Genevieve Co. man wanted

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A man from Ste. Genevieve County is wanted on multiple warrants.
According to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Grant Webster Reece is wanted on three felony, nation-wide extradition warrants.
The warrants are out of of Ste. Genevieve County, Jefferson County and St. Louis County.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Reece is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, 210 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.
