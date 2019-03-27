Armed & dangerous Ste. Genevieve Co. man wanted

Armed & dangerous Ste. Genevieve Co. man wanted
54-year-old Grant Webster Reece is wanted on three felony, nation-wide extradition warrants. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaylie Ross | March 27, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 11:42 AM

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A man from Ste. Genevieve County is wanted on multiple warrants.

According to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Grant Webster Reece is wanted on three felony, nation-wide extradition warrants.

The warrants are out of of Ste. Genevieve County, Jefferson County and St. Louis County.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Reece is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, 210 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.