Your Tuesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a lot of sunshine across the area, but temperatures are running a few degrees below average for this time of the year. Temperatures this evening will drop quickly after sunset through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday will start off frosty but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will rise rapidly by the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
