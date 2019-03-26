WATCH: Poplar Bluff student with down syndrome drains 3-straight shots

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The crowd at a Poplar Bluff Junior High School went nuts when Karson Busse scored big during a special school assembly.
Students gathered on Thursday, March 21, in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.
They welcomed Karson onto the gym floor to recognize their “extra special buddy”. He’s an eigth grader at the junior high and also has down syndrome.
Karson stood at the free-throw line and proceeded to score shot after shot, draining three shots in a row.
Administrators said it was awesome see the student body cheering him on.
In a post on Facebook, Busse’s mom said Karson will remember this day forever.
"If that isn't proof that a kid can do whatever is heart desires when loved and confident, I don't know what is," Lorrie Busse said.
Lorrie Busse said she is very thankful for the love and support from the Poplar Bluff school district.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.