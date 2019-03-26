Tennessee moves to stop cities from banning plastic bags

March 25, 2019 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:19 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is poised to become the latest state to ban local municipalities from regulating certain plastic bags and utensils.

House lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal making it illegal for local governments to impose bag bans, restrictions on Styrofoam containers and other disposable products.

The bill is being debated in the GOP-dominant statehouse as Memphis and Nashville — the state's most populous cities that also lean more liberal — have recently considered levying taxes against single-use plastic bags. The plastic bags industry has opposed such taxes, but state lawmakers have been more willing to pre-empt the local governments.

Minority Democratic members opposed the bill, arguing the General Assembly should not bypass local government decisions.

Eleven other states — including Idaho, Florida and Wisconsin — have already enacted similar so-called “bans on bans.”