Service personnel to remember Memorial Day with Carry the Load event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - SEMO Vets “March to the River” will host Carry the Load in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at 9 a.m. on May 25.
According to event organizers, a march is scheduled to leave from Cape Girardeau County Park North, Veterans Memorial.
Participants will include first responders, police, fire officials, military and members of the public.
Organizers said the event aims to honor and remember the sacrifices of the men and women who gave their lives for freedom and safety.
The group is expected to walk from the park to Downtown Cape Girardeau meeting at the John Boardman Pavilion across from Hutson’s Furniture.
Participants will be provided food and water as well as entertainment.
Check out the timeline below:
