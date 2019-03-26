Reidland Intermediate 5th grader wins 1st place in Ohio River Sweep poster contest

Reidland Intermediate 5th grader wins 1st place in Ohio River Sweep poster contest
Reidland Intermediate School 5th grader Tyler Croley’s poster design won 1st among all 5th grade entries in the five-state region 30th annual Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest. (Source: McCracken County Schools)
By Steve Pobst | March 26, 2019 at 11:55 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:55 AM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -Reidland Intermediate School fifth grader Tyler Croley’s poster design won 1st place at the 30th annual Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest.

He won out of all the 5th grade entries in the five-state region contest.

Croley’s science teacher, Mae Purrenhage, had her entire fifth grade class create entries for the contest in the fall.

In class, the students discussed conservation and taking care of the earth, and the ecology of the Ohio River.

The contest was open to Kindergarten through 12th grade students who live or attend school in a county along the Ohio River, including McCracken County.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.