Reidland Intermediate 5th grader wins 1st place in Ohio River Sweep poster contest

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -Reidland Intermediate School fifth grader Tyler Croley’s poster design won 1st place at the 30th annual Ohio River Sweep Poster Contest.
He won out of all the 5th grade entries in the five-state region contest.
Croley’s science teacher, Mae Purrenhage, had her entire fifth grade class create entries for the contest in the fall.
In class, the students discussed conservation and taking care of the earth, and the ecology of the Ohio River.
The contest was open to Kindergarten through 12th grade students who live or attend school in a county along the Ohio River, including McCracken County.
