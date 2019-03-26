Redhawks host Football Pro Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hosted Football Pro Day on Tuesday, March 26 at Houck Field.
According to the university, five SEMO players, including offensive tackle Drew Forbes, running back Marquis Terry, linebackers Demarcus Rogers and Marcus Goree and defensive lineman Reggie Miles conducted testing exercises in front of representatives from eight National Football League teams.
The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys attended the pro day.
Forbes, a Bonne Terre native, has been projected to go as high as the top 150 picks in the upcoming NFL draft set for April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
Currently, SEMO has two players on NFL rosters.
Cornerback Mike Ford is with the Detroit Lions and linebacker Kendall Donnerson is with the Green Bay Packers. Ford and Donnerson were teammates with Forbes before they joined the professional ranks.
