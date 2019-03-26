Randolph Co. man indicted for transportation, possession of child porn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man has been in charged with transporting and possessing child pornography.
According to the Southern District of Illinois, a three count federal jury indictment was returned against Brandon W. Junge, 33, of Ballwin, Illinois.
He is also charged with attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
The indictment shows that on April 17, 2018, Junge knowingly transported and possessed child pornography.
Junge is also accused of sending a close-up nude picture to that believed to be a 14-year-old girl.
The arraignment for Junge will be held on April 17, 2019, at the federal courthouse in East Saint Louis, Illinois.
Junge is currently in Missouri state custody on related charges.
