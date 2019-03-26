Prescribed burning scheduled for Shawnee National Forest

Prescribed fires will begin in southern IL (Source: Pixabay)
By Jasmine Adams | March 26, 2019 at 10:53 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:53 AM

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Shawnee National Forest officials announced prescribed burning during the Spring.

On March 26 residents can expect to see smoke at the Kickasola Unit as the fire crew conducts a prescribed burn.

Today, March 26, 2019 our fire crew will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Kickasola unit. Please call our office if you have questions or concerns. 1-800-699-6637.

Forest officials mentioned several benefits to this type of burning.

Shawnee National Forest aims to:

  • Encourage the growth of a diverse array of plant life, including sun-loving plants and grasses.
  • Ensure oaks and hickories remain keystone species in eastern forests. Without fire, shade-tolerant species will take over and eventually replace oak and hickories as the dominant species in the forest.
  • Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest.
  • Perpetuate prairie and savannah remnants found within the forest.

Learn more about prescribed burning here.

