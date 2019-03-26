Prescribed burning scheduled for Shawnee National Forest

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Shawnee National Forest officials announced prescribed burning during the Spring.
On March 26 residents can expect to see smoke at the Kickasola Unit as the fire crew conducts a prescribed burn.
Forest officials mentioned several benefits to this type of burning.
Shawnee National Forest aims to:
- Encourage the growth of a diverse array of plant life, including sun-loving plants and grasses.
- Ensure oaks and hickories remain keystone species in eastern forests. Without fire, shade-tolerant species will take over and eventually replace oak and hickories as the dominant species in the forest.
- Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest.
- Perpetuate prairie and savannah remnants found within the forest.
Learn more about prescribed burning here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.