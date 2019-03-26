Police asking for help identifying credit card fraud suspect

PADUCAH, IL (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a woman wanted in connection with a credit card fraud investigation.
Paducah Police say surveillance video from the Children’s Place at Kentucky Oaks Malls shows a woman using stolen personal information to purchase items at the store on Friday, February 1.
More than $480 in merchandise was charged by using a credit card.
On the same day, someone also reportedly used the same stolen personal information to charge more than $400 on a Victoria’s Secret account at the mall.
A Crestview, Florida, woman contacted Paducah Police to report that her personal information was used at the two stores to make the purchases without her knowledge.
The victim believes the suspect used her Social Security number to access her Victoria’s Secret account because the credit card was in her possession.
Police say the victim has no idea on who could have her personal information. She stated she has no ties to the Paducah area.
Anyone with information about the suspect in the surveillance picture released to the public is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Anonymous tips can be made through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411.
