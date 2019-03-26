Mt. Vernon man arrested on child porn charge

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is facing a child pornography charge.
Sean Kipping, 51, of Mt. Vernon, Ill. was arrested on Tuesday, March 26 on a county warrant charging him with possessing child pornography.
That information is according to the Jefferson County, Ill. Sheriff’s Office.
The original warrant was issued following a June 25, 2018 joint Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Ina Police Department investigation belonging to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, through the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
Evidence was found at Kipping’s home on N. 12th Street on July 20, 2018 after a search warrant was issued.
Kipping’s bond was set at $750,000.
He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.
