Military health professionals to provide medical, vision, dental services in MO, IL, KY

(KFVS) - Clinics will open up in several locations in the Heartland to provide services to residents.
This is part of Operation Trident, a military Innovative Readiness Training event to provide no-cost medical, vision and dental services in Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois in June.
According to event organizers, guardsmen and reservists who are health professionals in their civilian life will be able to practice their skills in a deployment-like setting.
Services will be given on a first-come first-serve basis from June 14 through 22 at the following locations:
- Miner Baptist Church in Missouri
- Cairo High School in Illinois
- Ballard Memorial High School in Kentucky
On April 4, military and community leaders will meet to hear community presenters at 1 p.m. at the Sikeston campus of Three Rivers College.
For more information contact Samantha Walls at 573-379-3851, ext. 125 or at swalls@daeoc.com.
