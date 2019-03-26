High-water inspection of Mississippi River scheduled in TN, KY

HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) - The annual high-water inspection trip on the Mississippi River is coming up on April 8 and 9.
The Memphis District portion of the inspection is conducted by the Mississippi River Commission.
Commission officials said two meetings are scheduled aboard the Motor Vessel MISSISSIPPI in selected towns.
The meetings are open to the public. Officials said Commission members will meet with local partners, stakeholders and residents to hear concerns and ideas.
Meetings close to the Heartland are as follows:
- April 8 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Port of Hickman, Ky.
- April 9 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Memphis, Tenn. (Beale Street Landing)
Click here for the meeting agendas.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.