First Alert: Plenty of sunshine behind a cold morning

(KFVS) - The clouds are moving out and allowing temperatures to drop to the 30s.
Lisa Michaels says behind this chilly morning, we are expecting plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be below average in the low to mid 50s with winds coming out of the northwest at five to 10 mph.
Another clear evening ahead will lead to another cold morning on Wednesday, too.
Later Wednesday, the warming trend will begin. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds will help push high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures continue to warm into the upper 60s near the end of the week.
Clouds will move in with our next system on Thursday. Rain is expected to start Thursday evening and continue to have showers on Friday.
Friday night through Saturday we can see rain and thunderstorms. We will watch these for the chance of being strong to severe. River levels will continue to rise in the Mississippi.
