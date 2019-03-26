Detectives: Suspects cut fence and take four wheeler from property

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A missing four wheeler has detectives in McCracken County, Kentucky asking for the public's help.
Detectives said on Monday, March 18 unknown suspects cut a wire fence and removed a 2008 Honda TRX450 four wheeler from a property on New Hope Church Rd near Mayfield Metropolis Rd.
The public is being asked to come forward with information.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this four wheeler is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
