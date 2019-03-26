Crash near McCracken County High School on Hwy 60 slows traffic

Sgt. Willcutt said their first unit arrived at the crash scene before 8 a.m.
By Jasmine Adams | March 26, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 7:57 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash in McCracken County, Kentucky has traffic moving a little slower on Tuesday morning.

The crash is about 1/2 mile east of the McCracken County High School on Highway 60 according to Sgt. Ryan Willcutt.

Further crash details are not available at this time.

It is having a small impact on traffic in the area near the school but Willcutt said the site should be clear in the next 30 minutes.

