Crash near McCracken County High School on Hwy 60 slows traffic

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash in McCracken County, Kentucky has traffic moving a little slower on Tuesday morning.
The crash is about 1/2 mile east of the McCracken County High School on Highway 60 according to Sgt. Ryan Willcutt.
Sgt. Willcutt said their first unit arrived at the crash scene before 8 a.m.
Further crash details are not available at this time.
It is having a small impact on traffic in the area near the school but Willcutt said the site should be clear in the next 30 minutes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.