Clearing Skies Leads to Cool Morning

Clouds are starting to thin out in the early morning hours which is allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. Other than a chilly morning, we are expecting to see lots of sunshine today. High temperatures will be below average in the low to mid 50s with winds coming out of the northwest at 5-10mph.
Another clear evening ahead will lead to another cold morning on Wednesday, but mid week is when the warming trend will begin. Abundant sunshine and southerly winds will help push high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Temperatures continue to warm into the upper 60s near the end of the week, but clouds will move in with our next system on Thursday. Rain is expected to start Thursday evening and continue to have showers on Friday. Friday night through Saturday we can see rain and thunderstorms.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.