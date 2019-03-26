Mailed check scam discovered in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a check scam.
A resident received a $5,000 check in the mail and was told to place the check in his account, write a new one and send it to another address.
The resident was told to keep some of funds for his trouble and time.
The check you receive will be on a closed account with no funds. By the time the bank gets the correct information, the check you send will be cashed.
The sheriff’s office warns against this scam and don’t let the scammers cheat you out of your money.
