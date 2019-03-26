Cardinals beat Redbirds in Battle of the Birds

By Chris Hudgison | March 25, 2019 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:45 PM

http://www.kait8.com/video/2019/03/26/ozuna-hits-run-hr-cardinals-beat-redbirds-battle-birds/

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A sellout crowd of 10,442 watched the 10th edition of the Battle of the Birds. Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer as the Cardinals held off the Redbirds 6-3 Monday night.

Michael Wacha & Adam Wainwright were on the bump for St. Louis and Memphis respectively. Adolis Garcia gave the AAA affiliate an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single.

The Cardinals open the season Thursday in Milwaukee (1:10pm first pitch). The Redbirds will open at home on April 4th.

