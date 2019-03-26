Bump stocks, which modify rifles for rapid fire, now illegal to buy, sell, own

(CNN) - The new federal ban on bump stocks goes into effect Tuesday.
Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow shooters to fire semi-automatic rifles continuously with only one pull of the trigger.
In December, the Department of Justice issued a ruling that declared an existing ban on fully automatic weapons would also apply to bump stocks.
The ruling gave owners 90 days to turn their bump stocks in, destroy them or face felony charges. That 90-day period ended Tuesday.
Violators face a $250,000 fine and a possible 10-year prison term.
Civilians have been barred from owning fully automatic weapons since 1986, except for those that were already lawfully owned.
An October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58, led lawmakers to action.
