Local police talk about what bump stock ban means to you

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -The Justice Department announced back in December 2018 that owners had 90 days to turn over or destroy their bump stocks that time period ends March 26, 2019, and while various groups have challenged the ban still stands.
According to the ATF, you could face up to 10 years in federal prison, and receive a $1,000 fine if you are found with a bump stock.
Sargent Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said, you can turn your bump stock over to local police.
If you are caught with this accessory, your case will be turned over to a federal prosecutor. Hann also said this ban can impact the community by reinforcing the gun laws already in place.
“Any type of gun ban that we have dealt with has been more of an issue we have done on the back in meaning its part of a drug search warrant or a criminal arrests and we locate an item on a weapon that has been altered or suppressed,” said Hann. “Generally speaking that is going to solidify charges we already have on someone.”
According to the ATF, bump stock owners can decide to destroy it, but they should document it by taking a picture before and after destroying it or take a video.
Hann said, if you have any concerns about bump stocks contact the ATF.
