BBB: Outdoor equipment company taking orders and not delivering

Information provided by the Better Business Bureau
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about Gearow.com, an online store that claims to be operating out of Buffalo, New York. Consumers from all across the United States report placing orders with the site, and never receiving the items or any form of correspondence.
In December of 2018, the BBB of Upstate New York investigated this company after several customers filed complaints against the company asking BBB for help, while others filed reports on BBB Scam Tracker, assuming the company to be a fraud. So far, customers in 40 states complained to BBB that they placed order with this website and paid for merchandise but never received it. Many said they got fake tracking numbers and that they could not get through to customer service.
The BBB investigation discovered that all of the phone numbers associated with the company were disconnected and that the address listed on the website is that of a storage facility in Buffalo.
Some consumers reported receiving packages after months of waiting, and determined that the packages were coming from overseas, based on the postage markings.
Because of the complaint activity, the company has an F rating with BBB. There are also 47 customer reviews for the company (all one-star reviews), and ten reports to BBB Scam Tracker.
As of today, the website is still active. The phone number listed on the website is disconnected.
BBB offers the following advice when shopping online: BBB.org/shoppingonline.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.