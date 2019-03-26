Arrest made in connection with 2017 moped theft

Arrest made in connection with 2017 moped theft
Ronald "Ronnie" Churchwell, 50 of Paducah, was arrested in connection with the theft of a moped reported stolen in October 2017. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller | March 26, 2019 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 11:35 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives report they have made an arrest in connection with the theft of a moped.

Ronald “Ronnie” Churchwell, 50 of Paducah, was arrested on Monday, March 25.

Detectives say they arrested Churchwell at a home, on the 1500 block of Yarbro Lane, while they were investigating recent and past thefts.

While investigating at the location, detectives report finding a moped that was stolen from a storage unit building in West McCracken County in October 2017.

Detectives took possession of the moped.

Churchwell was arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a receiving stolen property under $10,000 charge.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing into Churchwell and the reported thefts in the area.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.