Advocacy Day to be held at Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missionary State Baptist Convention of Missouri (MSBCM) is scheduled to hold its first Advocacy Day at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, March 26.
Clergy and Lay leaders, representing over 500 churches throughout the state, plan to conduct a one-day lobby effort.
The goal of the Advocacy Day is to encourage legislators to support specific bills relating to criminal justice reform and voter rights.
The event is spearheaded by MSBCM’s Social Justice Commission.
MSBCM says the commission’s is tasked with engaging Missouri’s African American Baptist churches to address social and political issues, coordinate voter registration, education, provide support for community outreach initiatives and other social and politically related issues.
Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairperson, State Representative Steven Roberts, Jr. is serving as the host for the MSBCM Advocacy Day at the Capitol.
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a news conference at 1:20 p.m. in the House Lounge.
