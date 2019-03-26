Advocacy Day to be held at Missouri State Capitol

Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City (Source: MO.gov)
By Marsha Heller | March 26, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:54 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missionary State Baptist Convention of Missouri (MSBCM) is scheduled to hold its first Advocacy Day at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, March 26.

Clergy and Lay leaders, representing over 500 churches throughout the state, plan to conduct a one-day lobby effort.

The goal of the Advocacy Day is to encourage legislators to support specific bills relating to criminal justice reform and voter rights.

The event is spearheaded by MSBCM’s Social Justice Commission.

MSBCM says the commission’s is tasked with engaging Missouri’s African American Baptist churches to address social and political issues, coordinate voter registration, education, provide support for community outreach initiatives and other social and politically related issues.

Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairperson, State Representative Steven Roberts, Jr. is serving as the host for the MSBCM Advocacy Day at the Capitol.

A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a news conference at 1:20 p.m. in the House Lounge.

“This has never happened in the history of our Convention. Our churches will no longer stand on the political sidelines and wait until politicians decide to visit our churches around election time. It’s way past time that we become more proactive in this work. We will and work more aggressively, to influence legislation that would directly impact the welfare and well-being of our members.”
Rev. Linden Bowie, Missionary State Baptist Convention of Missouri President

