What you need to know March 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it’s Monday, March 25.
We’re going to have light scattered showers and fog in the morning.
Lisa Michaels says clouds look to be sticking with us through the day. Winds will be gusty and picking up in the afternoon.
Highs in low to mid 50s. Clouds will move out tonight, which will drop temps to low 30s upper 20s by tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow expected to be sunny but slightly below average temps.
Temps are warming back up again into the 60s but we are tracking more rain and storms Thursday heading into the weekend.
- Two people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Butler County, Missouri.
- Several law enforcement agencies responded to an armed standoff in Harrisburg, Illinois.
- The Poplar Bluff Police Department’s phone lines are currently down.
- Illinois State Police is investigating the death of a nine-year-old in Johnston City, Illinois.
The amount of money Americans spend while shopping under the influence keeps rising.
A North Carolina man recorded a monkey on the loose in Zootastic Park.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.