Unidentified body recovered from Mississippi River in Chester, IL

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - A man’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Chester on March 20.
That is according to the Randolph County Coroner’s Office. The white male is described as being 6′ tall.
The coroner’s office is looking into leads for identification and missing person’s reports.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology results.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Randolph County Coroner’s Office at 618-826-5484.
