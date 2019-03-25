Tips to remember when returning home after flooding

(KFVS) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is offering tips after homeowners come back after flooding.
Flood water can damage or contaminate food, water, household appliances and anything it touches.
Take steps to protect your family from disease and environmental hazards by:
- Wearing rubber gloves and googles during cleanup.
- Make sure the electricity and gas are shut off to avoid fire.
- Have an electrician check the house before turning power back on.
- Photograph flood damage for insurance purposes.
- Contact your insurance agent as soon as possible.
