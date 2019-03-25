Skimming reported from Butler to Jefferson County, MO

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Reports of skimming have come in across several Missouri counties.
Chief Deputy Greg Armstrong with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said officials have heard reports from Poplar Bluff, Missouri in Butler County all the way up to cities in Jefferson County, Mo.
Skimmers were reported at banks and ATMs in places like Desloge, Park Hills and Farmington, Mo.
Armstrong said the county has taken several reports of skimming incidents.
Officials with the Farmington Missouri Police Department also said reports of skimming came in over the weekend.
We’ll have more information on these incidents when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.