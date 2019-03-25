Sheriff’s Office: Man dies at hospital after assaulting correctional staff

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man has died an an area hospital after the sheriff’s office said he had to be restrained.
According to the sheriff’s office, Sterling Lapree Higgins, 37, was uncooperative and assaulted the arresting officer and correctional staff early Morning morning.
Higgins was subdued and medical assistance was requested. He taken by EMS to an area hospital were he died at 2:52 a.m.
The sheriff’s office claims there were no apparent injuries to the man or officers involved.
An autopsy has been scheduled. The incident is under investigation and witnesses are being interviewed.
The District Attorney and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified to assist in the investigation.
