Several Heartland communities report damage after Sunday’s storms

(KFVS) - Some Heartland counties experienced severe weather on Sunday, March 24.
Tornado warnings were issued for St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve Counties in Missouri and Randolph County in Illinois.
Storm damage was reported in Marquand and Patton, Missouri.
One viewer in Marquand said there were multiple trees down in his area and a barn room was missing.
The National Weather Service took reports of damage to a mobile home in Patton, Missouri.
McLeansboro Fire Department officials said they believe a lightning strike led to a oil tank fire in Dale, Ill.
Reports to the NWS also detailed portions of a pole barn blown over near Christopher, Illinois.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.