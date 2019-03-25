Murray State issues severe weather preparedness plan

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Officials at Murray State University have issued steps to take in case of inclement weather conditions.
If a tornado warning is issued for Calloway County, Ky., the Murray Police Department will activate the Racer Alert system for the campus.
Murray State students will receive a text email about the warning. Outdoor sirens will be activated and you should seek shelter.
After the danger has passed, students will receive an all clear message from Racer Alerts. The outdoor system will issue a long and solid tone.
To review more detailed procedures for severe weather or other emergencies, visit www.murraystate.edu/raceralert.
