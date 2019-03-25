Library to waive late fines for all of April

“This will be our third year to offer fine amnesty in April to welcome back both our patrons and our materials to the library. We want the entire McCracken County community to benefit from the wealth of resources the library has to offer. Forgiving overdue fines will restore library access to many who previously were blocked. Last year close to 200 patrons had their library privileges reinstated due to our amnesty period.”

Susan Baier, McCracken county Public Library Director