Library to waive late fines for all of April

By Marsha Heller | March 25, 2019 at 1:25 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:25 PM

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The month of April is all about forgiveness at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky.

If you have overdue materials belonging to the library, your late fines throughout the month of April will be waived.

Late fines will be waived from Monday, April 1 through Tuesday, April 30.

Library officials say fines will be waived regardless of how long the materials have been overdue.

“This will be our third year to offer fine amnesty in April to welcome back both our patrons and our materials to the library. We want the entire McCracken County community to benefit from the wealth of resources the library has to offer. Forgiving overdue fines will restore library access to many who previously were blocked. Last year close to 200 patrons had their library privileges reinstated due to our amnesty period.”
Susan Baier, McCracken county Public Library Director

Fees for materials not returned will not be waived.

