Library to waive late fines for all of April

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The month of April is all about forgiveness at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky.
If you have overdue materials belonging to the library, your late fines throughout the month of April will be waived.
Late fines will be waived from Monday, April 1 through Tuesday, April 30.
Library officials say fines will be waived regardless of how long the materials have been overdue.
Fees for materials not returned will not be waived.
For more information click here or call 270-442-2510.
