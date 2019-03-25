KY 121 blocked due to semi crash near Ballard-Carlisle Co. line

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said KY 121 continues to be blocked due to a semi crash near the Ballard-Carlisle County Line.
The crash happened around 3 a.m., official said but it was not reported to KYTC.
Reports of brief periods of one lane traffic have been made to officials.
KYTC is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
The wrecker service on site has indicated an estimated clearance time of about 1 hour, officials said.
