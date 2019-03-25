Jackson, MO resident wins big in Missouri Lottery

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A Jackson, Missouri man received a big welcome home gift after a family vacation.
Kevin Pruitt was met with a $77,777 Missouri Lottery prize from his winning ticket, “Fireball 7s” scratcher ticket.
“We got home from Cancun on Thursday, and I bought the ticket on Friday,” said Pruitt. “My wife works next door to a mini-mart, and I stop in a few times a week to buy a ticket while I’m visiting her.”
Pruitt matched up the first "7″ and saw $5,000 and continued revealing "7″ after "7″ filling in the whole ticket, totaling $77,777.
While the prize will likely not go toward another vacation getaway, the Pruitts are planning to pay down debt with the prize.
Introduced on July 30, 2018, “Fireball 7s” is a $5 Scratchers ticket.
To date, players have won more than $12.5 million in prizes on the game, which has more than $4.5 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $77,777.
Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers tickets can be found at MOLottery.com and the official Missouri Lottery app.
